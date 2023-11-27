Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

The Qatari mediator announced on Monday the extension of the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas for an additional two days, as the effects of the previous truce, which lasted for four days, come to an end today.



The spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, stated on X, "The State of Qatar announces that, within the framework of ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian ceasefire for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip."



AFP