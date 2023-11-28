Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground

Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha considered the extended truce a result of Qatari and Egyptian efforts, stating, "We are willing to extend it in a way that serves our people."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Taha said, "We are open, as the political leadership of Hamas, to all mediators to stop the aggression."



He added, "One of the goals of Al-Aqsa Flood is to restore consideration to the Palestinian cause after normalization by some Arab countries with the entity [Israel], and to send a message that Hamas has the capabilities to respond to Zionist violations and thwart the transfer project sought by the US administration."



He emphasized that "the Zionist entity seeks to withdraw the resistance's weapons from Gaza, and we want this sector to represent the depth of Palestinian resistance, which is a right of the Palestinian people."



Taha pointed out, "The resistance is trying to balance between releasing Israeli civilians and those holding other nationalities, and the extension of the truce is contingent on Qatari and Egyptian efforts."



He also noted that "anyone who fails to enter the Jenin camp in the West Bank will be unable to enter Gaza. In the last hours, the resistance spoke, and its missiles reached the depth of Tel Aviv. Before the first truce, the resistance was present in the field, inflicting significant losses on the occupation, possessing high capabilities, and managing the battle with high tactics."