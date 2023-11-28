Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement

2023-11-28 | 07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the &quot;next phase&quot; of the Gaza truce agreement
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement

The directors of Israel's Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency are meeting with Qatar's prime minister in Doha on Tuesday to "build on progress" of the 48-hour extension to the truce, a source briefed on the visit told Reuters.

The source said Egyptian officials are also attending, adding that the Doha meeting would also broach the next phase of a potential deal.

