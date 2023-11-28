News
More than 46,000 homes destroyed in Gaza: UN
Middle East News
2023-11-28 | 09:25
Share
Share
Share
0
min
More than 46,000 homes destroyed in Gaza: UN
Across the Gaza Strip, more than 234,000 housing units have also been damaged, the UN interagency group said in a new report on Tuesday.
These constitute more than 60% of the housing stock in the tiny coastal enclave.
In Gaza City and northern Gaza specifically, the extensive bombardment has resulted in damage to more than 50% of all buildings, "alongside widespread damage to roads and essential infrastructure such as power systems and distribution networks, and water storage tanks, pipes, supply networks, and drainage channels," the report said.
Middle East News
Homes
Destroyed
Gaza
UN
Israeli
Bombing
