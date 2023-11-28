More than 46,000 homes destroyed in Gaza: UN

Across the Gaza Strip, more than 234,000 housing units have also been damaged, the UN interagency group said in a new report on Tuesday.



These constitute more than 60% of the housing stock in the tiny coastal enclave.



In Gaza City and northern Gaza specifically, the extensive bombardment has resulted in damage to more than 50% of all buildings, "alongside widespread damage to roads and essential infrastructure such as power systems and distribution networks, and water storage tanks, pipes, supply networks, and drainage channels," the report said.