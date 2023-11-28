Israeli army claims truce 'violated' in northern Gaza

2023-11-28
Israeli army claims truce &#39;violated&#39; in northern Gaza
Israeli army claims truce 'violated' in northern Gaza

In a post on X, the Israeli army said that three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to its troops in two different locations in northern Gaza, "violating the framework of the operational pause."

"In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were slightly injured during the incidents," it said.

LBCI
Middle East News
13:57

Israeli army: Hamas released ten Israelis and two foreign hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:01

Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day

