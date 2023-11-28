News
Turkey says Israel must be held accountable for war crimes
Middle East News
2023-11-28 | 10:45
Turkey says Israel must be held accountable for war crimes
President Tayyip Erdogan told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday that Israel must be held accountable in international courts for war crimes committed in Gaza.
According to Erdogan’s office, the two spoke via phone before tomorrow’s UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
Middle East News
Turkey
Israel
Accountable
War
Crimes
