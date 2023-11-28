The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

AFP photographers reported that hostages released by Hamas on Tuesday evening traveled from Rafah in southern Gaza to Israel in vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Since Friday, Hamas has been releasing ten women and children daily, who were held following its attack on Israel on October 7, in exchange for the Israeli state freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners.


