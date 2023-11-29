The truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day, with attempts to extend it once again

Middle East News
2023-11-29 | 03:26
The truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day, with attempts to extend it once again

The truce between Israel and the Hamas movement enters its sixth day on Wednesday, with expectations of further exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. International mediators intensify their efforts to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities. 

In a "ray of hope and humanity amid the darkness of war," as expressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Qatar and the United States have announced an agreement to extend the truce for an additional two days until 7 a.m. on Thursday (05:00 GMT).  

This extension is expected to facilitate the release of about 20 hostages and an additional 60 Palestinian prisoners. 

Since the implementation of the truce last Friday, Hamas has been releasing ten hostages daily, including women and children, who were detained during its attack on Israel on October 7th. In return, Israel releases three times that number of Palestinian prisoners, including women, children, and young men under 19 years old. 

On Tuesday evening, 12 hostages, including ten Israelis and two Thais, were released, while Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners. 

Israeli media reported that the government received a list of hostages that Hamas intends to release on Wednesday, although there has been no official confirmation. 

The truce agreement, negotiated through Qatari mediation and supported by Egypt and the United States, has so far allowed for the release of 60 hostages held in Gaza and 180 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. It also led to the release of 21 other hostages, mostly foreign workers but outside the agreement framework. 

Thai authorities announced that 17 released hostages in Gaza would return to the country on Thursday. 

During its unprecedented attack inside Israeli territory on October 7th, Hamas seized 240 hostages, whom it brought to Gaza, according to the Israeli army. In Israel, 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, with the majority on the first day of the attack, according to Israeli authorities. 

Israel responded with intensive airstrikes on Gaza, accompanied by extensive ground operations within the enclave since October 27th, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas.  

This resulted in the deaths of about 15,000 people in the Gaza Strip, including more than 6,000 children, according to the Hamas government. The Civil Defense in Gaza estimates the number of missing persons at around 7,000 individuals. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Truce

Israel

Hamas

Hostages

Mediators

Hostilities

Gaza

