Hamas informs mediators of its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for four days

Middle East News
2023-11-29 | 03:32
High views
Hamas informs mediators of its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for four days

An informed source told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the Hamas movement "informed the mediators of the resistance's agreement to extend the truce for four days."  

It is expected that the truce will continue until 7:00 AM on Thursday (5:00 AM GMT) after initially being extended for two days. 

The source stated that "the movement has the ability to release Israeli captives held by it, and various resistance factions have different perspectives during this period within the adopted mechanism and the same conditions." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Hamas

Mediators

Truce

Hostages

