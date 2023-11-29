Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

2023-11-29 | 04:51
Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City
Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

On Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli vehicles opened fire on various areas northwest of Gaza City.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Gaza

Conflict

Israel

Gaza City

