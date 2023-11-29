Hamas to release Russian hostages from Gaza on Wednesday

Member of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Moussa Abu Marzook, confirmed on Wednesday that "several" Russian hostages held in the Gaza Strip will be released outside the framework of the current humanitarian truce.



Abu Marzook stated on X: "No Israeli male detainees in Gaza have been released except for Roni Krivoi, of Russian origin... Today, others will be released outside the deal as a gesture of appreciation for President (Vladimir) Putin."



AFP