Iran misses UN meeting on Gaza due to delays in entry visas to the United States

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, expressed regret for being unable to attend a United Nations meeting in New York on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Gaza due to delays in obtaining a visa to enter the United States.



The Iranian minister was supposed to leave Tehran heading to the UN headquarters, where the UN Security Council was set to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday.



Abdollahian told reporters, "The Americans granted me and my delegation entry visas at around one o'clock in the morning (21:30 GMT on Tuesday) by Iran's time, making it impossible to attend this expected meeting from 9:30 to 12:00 in New York."



Despite his absence from New York, he emphasized Iran's commitment, as a supporter of Hamas, to continue "all efforts to ensure the ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas.





AFP