Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

Middle East News
2023-11-29 | 09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Health Ministry has identified the two children killed by Israeli forces during the raid on Jenin.

It said the two victims were eight-year-old Adam Samer al-Ghoul and Basil Suleiman Abu al-Wafa, 15.

