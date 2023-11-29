Guterres: 'Enormous humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on Wednesday that the residents of the Gaza Strip are experiencing an "enormous humanitarian catastrophe" despite the "glimmer of hope" provided by the truce between Israel and Hamas.



He called for a "genuine humanitarian truce."



Guterres addressed the UN Security Council, emphasizing that the people of Gaza are living amid an enormous humanitarian catastrophe, visible to the world. "We must not ignore" this, he added.



AFP