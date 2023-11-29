Israeli army investigates Hamas' death announcement of toddler, mother, and sibling

The Israeli army stated on Wednesday that it is investigating the announcement by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, regarding the death of an infant (10 months old), his sibling (4 years old), and their mother due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



The army said in a statement that it is "verifying the accuracy of the information," indicating that "Hamas is endangering the lives of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, including nine children, and is responsible for their safety."



AFP