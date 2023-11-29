News
Hamas announces the release of two Russian women hostages
Middle East News
2023-11-29 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas announces the release of two Russian women hostages
Hamas announced on Wednesday the release of two Russian women among the hostages it has been holding in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of October.
In a statement, the movement mentioned that the release of the Russians comes outside the truce agreement with Israel, "in response to the efforts of the Russian president."
Hamas released the two detainees, who hold Russian citizenship, and they were handed over to the Red Cross a short while ago.
AFP
Middle East News
Hamas
Russia
Hostages
Gaza Strip
Next
The truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day, with attempts to extend it once again
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
Previous
