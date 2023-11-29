Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, expressed dissatisfaction with the current ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a complete halt to hostilities.



Additionally, he mentioned that 'the UN Security Council's decision regarding the entry of aid into Gaza is not being implemented.'



The minister noted a growing international demand advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding, 'The international community must stop the killing and siege and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.'