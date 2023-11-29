WHO: Stopping the war in Gaza is "a matter of will"

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) asserted on Wednesday that ending the war in Gaza is a matter of "willpower," as the healthcare system in the region remains paralyzed after weeks of bombings and war.



During a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated that a "humanitarian ceasefire (extended) or even a cessation of hostilities is possible" in the Gaza Strip, with the condition that "those with influence take the matter seriously," without specifying the entities he referred to.



He added, in a conference largely dedicated to the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory, "This is possible, but those with influence are not working towards it. That is the situation; it is a matter of willpower."



Currently, only 15 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are fully operational, but these hospitals are "fully congested."



He pointed out that in northern Gaza, only three out of 25 hospitals are still functioning, and healthcare there has been reduced to "the minimum level."





AFP