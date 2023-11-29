WHO: Stopping the war in Gaza is "a matter of will"

Middle East News
2023-11-29 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO: Stopping the war in Gaza is &quot;a matter of will&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
WHO: Stopping the war in Gaza is "a matter of will"

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) asserted on Wednesday that ending the war in Gaza is a matter of "willpower," as the healthcare system in the region remains paralyzed after weeks of bombings and war.

During a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated that a "humanitarian ceasefire (extended) or even a cessation of hostilities is possible" in the Gaza Strip, with the condition that "those with influence take the matter seriously," without specifying the entities he referred to.

He added, in a conference largely dedicated to the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory, "This is possible, but those with influence are not working towards it. That is the situation; it is a matter of willpower."

Currently, only 15 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are fully operational, but these hospitals are "fully congested."

He pointed out that in northern Gaza, only three out of 25 hospitals are still functioning, and healthcare there has been reduced to "the minimum level."


AFP

Middle East News

WHO

Stop

War

Gaza

Willpower

LBCI Next
The truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day, with attempts to extend it once again
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-20

Jordan's King urges action in Josep Borrell meeting: Stop the war on Gaza, end the siege

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

UNRWA warns it will stop activities on Wednesday in Gaza if not supplied with fuel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Emir of Qatar: War on Gaza has exceeded all limits and must be stopped

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Israeli Prison Service initiates release process for Palestinian prisoners in sixth batch

LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

PRCS outlines the challenges of receiving and distributing aid to northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
World News
13:03

France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:' Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More