Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

2023-11-29 | 14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

The Israeli military announced that it had received the first two captives released as part of Wednesday’s exchange.

Ten more are expected to be released tonight in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on the sixth day of the truce in Gaza.

