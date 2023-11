The Palestine Red Crescent said on Wednesday that it has been difficult to receive and unload Egyptian aid trucks at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza and then reload the supplies on Palestinian trucks.



The crossing can only accommodate a certain number of vehicles at a time, the Red Crescent said, and it must wait for trucks designated for other humanitarian agencies to be unloaded and moved out.



"The process is lengthy, and delays may compel staff and volunteers to work till dawn to complete the transportation and unloading in the north and return to the south to work on new trucks," it said.



The agency said that since November 28, it has been able to deliver 233 trucks to northern Gaza, but the trucks did not include any fuel.



The nearly 500,000 Palestinians in the north of the enclave are in "dire need" of more aid, PRCS added, calling on the international community to facilitate the entry of more assistance and to "open other crossing points.