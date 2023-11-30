Two killed, eight wounded, including five in critical condition, in a new toll from the Jerusalem attack

Two people were killed, and eight others, including five in critical condition, in a firearms attack on Thursday morning at a bus stop in the western part of the city of Jerusalem, according to a new tally from the Israeli police.



Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman told journalists at the scene of the attack that "terrorists came in a car, one of them carrying an M16 rifle and the other a pistol," and they opened fire at around 07:40 (05:40 GMT).



The Israeli ambulance service clarified that one of the deceased is a "young woman, 24 years old."



Initially, the ambulance service had stated that the attack occurred in occupied East Jerusalem before clarifying that it took place "at the entrance of Jerusalem" in the western part of the city.



Earlier, the police had announced the "neutralization of two individuals suspected of being involved in the shooting" near a bus stop.



