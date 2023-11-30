Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi

2023-11-30 | 03:09
Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi
Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi

The Israeli Prison Service announced on Thursday morning that it has released a new batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners under the temporary truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Among those released was Ahed Tamimi, the 22-year-old activist who became one of the most prominent symbols of Palestinian popular resistance in the occupied West Bank.
 

