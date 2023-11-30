News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference "COP28," which begins its proceedings on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. He will engage in discussions with diplomats regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
His visit comes weeks after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas and coincides with an extension of a truce for an additional day, following six days of negotiations. The ceasefire was initially set to expire on Thursday morning. Intensive talks are ongoing to secure the release of more hostages.
The Israeli presidency stated that Herzog will hold "a series of diplomatic meetings on the importance of releasing the prisoners held by Hamas" during the COP28 conference, which is also attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The statement added that Herzog "intends to involve world leaders in high-level humanitarian efforts to release the hostages."
More than 140 heads of state and government will deliver brief speeches during the conference on Friday and Saturday, including Herzog and Abbas, whose speeches are separated by only three leaders, according to the order announced by the United Nations.
The negotiated truce, mediated by Qatar with support from Egypt and the United States, has so far led to the release of 70 hostages held in Gaza and 210 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Additionally, 30 other hostages, mostly foreign workers, were released outside the agreement.
During its unprecedented attack inside Israeli territory on October 7, Hamas seized around 240 hostages, taking them to Gaza, according to the Israeli army. The conflict resulted in the death of around 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians who perished on the first day of the attack, according to Israeli authorities.
In response, Israel carried out intensive airstrikes on Gaza, accompanied by extensive ground operations within the Strip since October 27, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas. This led to the death of approximately 15,000 people in Gaza, including over 6,000 children, according to the Hamas government. The Civil Defense in Gaza estimates around 7,000 people are missing.
The war casts its shadow on the climate conference in Dubai, as activists plan movements expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.
Environmental activists will hold a press conference on Thursday, demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli blockade, which has persisted for 17 years.
The "COP28 Coalition," an international network of human rights and environmental organizations, stated in a release that "the environmental movement considers the Palestinian people's struggle against occupation and racial segregation an integral part of our collective struggle for climate justice."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
President
Isaac Herzog
United Nations
Climate Change
Conference
COP28
United Arab Emirates
Hostages
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Next
Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is 'bearing fruit' and must continue
Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-21
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-21
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Hamas released ten Israelis and two foreign hostages
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Hamas released ten Israelis and two foreign hostages
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
0
Middle East News
07:01
Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE
Middle East News
07:01
Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE
0
Middle East News
06:53
Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’
Middle East News
06:53
Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’
0
Middle East News
06:36
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
Middle East News
06:36
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
2
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
4
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
5
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
6
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More