Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is 'bearing fruit' and must continue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Thursday that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas is “bearing fruit” and is expected to continue.



“We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families,” Blinken said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.



He added: “It’s also enabled a significant increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately. So this process is producing results, it’s important, and we hope that it can continue.”



AFP