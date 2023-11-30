Macron to meet Middle Eastern leaders at COP28, then visit Qatar

Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 05:23
High views
Macron to meet Middle Eastern leaders at COP28, then visit Qatar
Macron to meet Middle Eastern leaders at COP28, then visit Qatar

Emmanuel Macron will head to Qatar on Saturday after participating in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.  

He is set to meet with the Emir of the country, which plays a key role in the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as announced by the Elysée on Thursday. 

On the sidelines of COP28 held in the UAE, where the French President is heading on Thursday, Macron will hold meetings with many regional leaders to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Emmanuel Macron

Qatar

UN

Climate Change

COP28

Dubai

Truce

Israel

Hamas

