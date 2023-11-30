News
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 06:36
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
The Israeli army announced the "neutralization" of an assailant and the injury of two soldiers in a vehicular attack in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.
The statement from the Israeli army indicated that the assailant was "neutralized."
In addition, the army stated, "The military is conducting searches in the area for suspects." The attack came several hours after three people were killed in a shooting attack west of Jerusalem and amid the seventh day of the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli Army
West Bank
Attack
Soldiers
Gaza
