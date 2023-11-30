Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack

Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack

The Israeli army announced the "neutralization" of an assailant and the injury of two soldiers in a vehicular attack in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. 

The statement from the Israeli army indicated that the assailant was "neutralized."

In addition, the army stated, "The military is conducting searches in the area for suspects." The attack came several hours after three people were killed in a shooting attack west of Jerusalem and amid the seventh day of the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli Army

West Bank

Attack

Soldiers

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’
Macron to meet Middle Eastern leaders at COP28, then visit Qatar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Israeli army says 50 soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Israeli Army's Daniel Hagari reports 348 soldiers, 69 security personnel killed in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Blinken urges swift action on Gaza assistance and civilian protection during talks with Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

US Secretary of State arrives to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
World News
09:33

Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More