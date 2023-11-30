Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’

Hamas announced on Thursday its responsibility for the shooting attack in Jerusalem that resulted in the killing of three individuals, calling for "escalation."



In a statement, Hamas said, "Our Qassam martyrs, Murad and Ibrahim Al-Nemr, carried out the martyrdom operation this morning in the settlement of Ramot in occupied Jerusalem, which led to the killing of three settlers and the injury of others."



It further added, "The occupier should feel the heat in every city, village, street, and alley, as our heroes are mobilized for revenge."



AFP