Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE

Syria's Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday afternoon, where he is leading the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic participating in the world climate action summit.



This is part of the activities of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28.



He was received, along with the accompanying delegation, at Dubai Airport by Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates, the head of the Syrian diplomatic mission in the UAE, and the Consul General in Dubai.