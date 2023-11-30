Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

2023-11-30 | 07:07
LBCI
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

A source in Hamas confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Thursday that the movement will release "10 Israelis, including two with Russian citizenship," as part of the seventh day of the truce agreement. 

The source stated, "Hamas will release 10 Israelis, including two with Russian citizenship, all of whom are alive, after Israel rejected a list presented by Hamas last night, which included the names of three deceased Israeli prisoners." 

