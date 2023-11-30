Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians

US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that it is "imperative" to protect civilians in the southern Gaza Strip as the ceasefire approaches.



The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated in a release that Blinken, during his meeting with Netanyahu, "emphasized the need to consider humanitarian needs and protect civilians in the southern sector before any military operation there."



Miller added that Blinken "urged Israel to take all possible measures to avoid harming civilians."



AFP