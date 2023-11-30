News
Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians
Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians
US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that it is "imperative" to protect civilians in the southern Gaza Strip as the ceasefire approaches.
The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated in a release that Blinken, during his meeting with Netanyahu, "emphasized the need to consider humanitarian needs and protect civilians in the southern sector before any military operation there."
Miller added that Blinken "urged Israel to take all possible measures to avoid harming civilians."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Antony Blinken
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Civilians
Matthew Miller
United States
Israel
War
