Blinken urges swift action on Gaza assistance and civilian protection during talks with Netanyahu

In a press release attributed to Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, he stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli War Cabinet in Jerusalem.



Thursday's press release said that the Secretary affirmed the "United States' support for Israel's right to protect itself from terrorist violence in compliance with international humanitarian law" and urged the country to take measures to avoid civilian harm.



It added that Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Netanyahu consulted efforts regarding securing the release of the remaining hostages and reiterated the need to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.



"The Secretary stressed the imperative of accounting for humanitarian and civilian protection needs in southern Gaza before any military operations there and urged immediate steps to hold settler extremists accountable for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank," said the press release.



It also affirmed that Secretary Blinken expressed that the US remains committed to definite steps that advance a Palestinian state "living in peace, freedom, and security alongside Israel."