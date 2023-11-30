Israel confirms receiving released hostages from Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-30 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel confirms receiving released hostages from Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel confirms receiving released hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed on Thursday that it received the two hostages released from Gaza through the Red Cross. 

The army stated that the Red Cross is expected to receive more Israeli hostages "in the coming hours."  

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported that the two released hostages are Mia Shem (21 years old), holding both French and Israeli nationalities, and Amit Soussana (40 years old). 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Red Cross

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israel releases sixth batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including Ahed Tamimi
Israeli Prison Service initiates release process for Palestinian prisoners in sixth batch
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:09

UK sends second warship to Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Blinken urges swift action on Gaza assistance and civilian protection during talks with Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More