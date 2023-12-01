Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 02:04
High views
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce
0min
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect on November 24, ended on Friday morning, and fighting resumed between the two parties, according to reporters from AFP on the ground.

The ceasefire ended at 7:00 AM local time. The Israeli army announced in a statement that it "resumed fighting against the terrorist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip." At the same time, sirens warned of possible missile attacks in Israeli towns near the Strip.

An AFP reporter noted Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in the city of Gaza.


AFP

