New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas&#39; attack plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan

Israel obtained Hamas' battle plans for its raid on southern Israel more than a year before the attack took place on October 7, The New York Times reported.

A 40-page document, code-named "Jericho Wall" by Israeli officials, outlined in detail the type of shock attack that was carried out by the Palestinian group, the Times reports, but Israel's military and intelligence officials had dismissed the threat.

Israeli officials considered the plan "too difficult for Hamas to carry out," the Times added.

Israel's Haaretz news outlet also reported last week that Israeli "military Intelligence had detailed information" on a possible Hamas attack.

Middle East News

New York Times

Israel

Hamas

Attack

Plan

LBCI Next
29 killed since end of truce in Gaza Strip, new toll from Hamas Health Ministry reveals
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

Berlin calls on Muslims in Germany to condemn Hamas attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
04:15

Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More