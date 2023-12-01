New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan

Israel obtained Hamas' battle plans for its raid on southern Israel more than a year before the attack took place on October 7, The New York Times reported.



A 40-page document, code-named "Jericho Wall" by Israeli officials, outlined in detail the type of shock attack that was carried out by the Palestinian group, the Times reports, but Israel's military and intelligence officials had dismissed the threat.



Israeli officials considered the plan "too difficult for Hamas to carry out," the Times added.



Israel's Haaretz news outlet also reported last week that Israeli "military Intelligence had detailed information" on a possible Hamas attack.