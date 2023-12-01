News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan
Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 02:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New York Times: Israel knew for more than a year of Hamas' attack plan
Israel obtained Hamas' battle plans for its raid on southern Israel more than a year before the attack took place on October 7, The New York Times reported.
A 40-page document, code-named "Jericho Wall" by Israeli officials, outlined in detail the type of shock attack that was carried out by the Palestinian group, the Times reports, but Israel's military and intelligence officials had dismissed the threat.
Israeli officials considered the plan "too difficult for Hamas to carry out," the Times added.
Israel's Haaretz news outlet also reported last week that Israeli "military Intelligence had detailed information" on a possible Hamas attack.
Middle East News
New York Times
Israel
Hamas
Attack
Plan
Next
29 killed since end of truce in Gaza Strip, new toll from Hamas Health Ministry reveals
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-29
Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-11-29
Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
2023-11-21
Berlin calls on Muslims in Germany to condemn Hamas attack on Israel
World News
2023-11-21
Berlin calls on Muslims in Germany to condemn Hamas attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israel reduces the death toll from the Hamas attack to 1,200 people
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:36
Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations
Middle East News
04:36
Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations
0
Middle East News
04:15
Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza
Middle East News
04:15
Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:35
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
Middle East News
03:35
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
0
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-09
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Sports News
2023-08-09
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
0
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
2
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
3
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
6
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More