29 killed since end of truce in Gaza Strip, new toll from Hamas Health Ministry reveals

The Ministry of Health, affiliated with the Hamas government, announced the fall of at least 29 casualties, including children, in the Gaza Strip as military operations resumed after the truce between Israel and the movement ended on Friday morning.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, informed Agence France-Presse of seven casualties in Jabalia and Gaza City in the north, 12 in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, and ten in Maghazi in the central region.

AFP