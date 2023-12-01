Hamas government announces death of six in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Six Palestinians were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the Hamas government, Ashraf al-Qudra, as reported by Agence France-Presse.



On the other hand, two children were killed in airstrikes on Gaza City, according to AFP and Dr. Fadel Naeem at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.



The truce between Hamas and Israel, which began on November 24, ended at 5:00 GMT.



AFP