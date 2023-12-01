News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
On Friday, Qatar expressed its "deep regret" for the resumption of "Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip" following the end of the truce without reaching an agreement to extend it.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides continue with the aim of returning to a state of truce.
It clarified that Qatar and its partners in mediation remain committed to the ongoing efforts that led to the humanitarian ceasefire and will spare no effort to return to calm.
The ministry emphasized that the continuation of shelling in the early hours after the truce complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.
In this context, it called on the international community to swiftly act to halt the fighting.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's condemnation of all forms of civilian targeting, collective punishment, and attempts to displace and force the evacuation of besieged Gaza residents.
It demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the continuous flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid without obstacles, meeting the actual needs of the Gaza population.
Middle East News
Qatar
Israel
Aggression
Gaza Strip
Truce
Agreement
Next
Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
0
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-27
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Agreement reached to extend humanitarian truce for an additional two days in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-27
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Agreement reached to extend humanitarian truce for an additional two days in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
0
Middle East News
07:23
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:57
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday
Middle East News
06:57
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday
0
Middle East News
06:40
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
Middle East News
06:40
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
05:52
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
Middle East News
05:52
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More