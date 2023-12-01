'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end

On Friday, Qatar expressed its "deep regret" for the resumption of "Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip" following the end of the truce without reaching an agreement to extend it.



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides continue with the aim of returning to a state of truce.



It clarified that Qatar and its partners in mediation remain committed to the ongoing efforts that led to the humanitarian ceasefire and will spare no effort to return to calm.



The ministry emphasized that the continuation of shelling in the early hours after the truce complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.



In this context, it called on the international community to swiftly act to halt the fighting.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's condemnation of all forms of civilian targeting, collective punishment, and attempts to displace and force the evacuation of besieged Gaza residents.



It demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the continuous flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid without obstacles, meeting the actual needs of the Gaza population.