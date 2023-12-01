Iran holds Israel responsible for resuming military operations in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 04:15
High views

2min


On Friday, Iran squarely blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of military operations in the Gaza Strip following the end of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the morning. 

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, stated on the X platform that "after the death of more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist criminals have started a new round of killing and destruction with continuous support from the US government." 

He pointed out the "resumption of the military aggression by the Zionist regime on Gaza just minutes after the departure of US Secretary of State Blinken from the occupied territories." 

He continued, "It is evident that, in addition to the criminals of the Zionist regime, the political and legal responsibility for the continuation of the aggression and the ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people lies with the US government and some governments supporting this apartheid regime." 

Iran supports the Hamas movement, which launched an unprecedented attack inside Israeli territory on October 7 and was met with a destructive Israeli air campaign and a wide-scale ground assault within the Gaza Strip. 

The truce, in effect between Hamas and Israel since November 24, ended at 5:00 GMT. The Israeli army announced in a statement that it "resumed the fight against the terrorist Hamas movement in Gaza," while air raid sirens sounded in Israeli towns near the Strip. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of "violating the agreement" and "launching rockets." 

The Ministry of Health, affiliated with the Hamas government, reported the fall of at least 32 casualties, including children, in Gaza with the resumption of military operations. 

AFP   
 

