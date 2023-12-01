Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations

2023-12-01 | 04:36
LBCI
Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations
2min
Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations

The Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas stated, "The occupation bears responsibility for the resumption of war and Nazi aggression on the Gaza Strip, after its refusal throughout the night to engage with any offers to release other detainees."

Hamas said, "We hold the occupation accountable for the resumption of war and aggression on Gaza, where negotiations took place throughout the night to extend the truce. During these negotiations, the movement offered the exchange of prisoners and the elderly."

"It also proposed delivering the bodies of those detained due to Israeli airstrikes, as well as offering to deliver the bodies of the Bibas family and releasing their father to participate in their burial ceremonies, in addition to releasing two Israeli detainees," it added.

It noted that "the occupation rejected dealing with all these offers because it had a prior decision to resume its criminal aggression."

Hamas sees that "the US administration, led by President Biden, bears full responsibility for the continuation of Zionist war crimes in the Gaza Strip after its absolute support and the green light it gave again following the visit of its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the entity yesterday [Thursday], and his announcement of the intention of the occupation to resume aggression with US approval for the new plans, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians and innocent children until now."

Hamas affirmed that "our resilient people on their land, with their courageous resistance, especially the victorious Al-Qassam Brigades, which are currently confronting aggression on all fronts and resuming their heroic operations, will thwart the goals of this criminal aggression and break the will of the defeated occupation army."

It concluded by saying: "The highest word will remain with our steadfast Palestinian people against the machine of Zionist terrorism supported by the United States."
 

