News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian President absent from COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian President absent from COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is absent from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai in protest against Israel's invitation to participate amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the official IRNA agency.
IRNA reported that Raisi "is not participating in the UN meeting on climate change in the United Arab Emirates due to the invitation of officials in the Zionist regime" to the conference.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is one of the approximately 180 heads of states and governments participating in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which began its proceedings on Thursday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed regret to his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a phone call this week for the "attendance of officials from the occupation regime" at COP28 amid "war crimes and genocide" committed by the "Zionist regime," as he put it.
Iran supports the Hamas movement, which launched an unprecedented attack inside Israeli territory on October 7, met with a destructive Israeli air campaign and a wide-scale ground assault within the Gaza Strip.
The truce between Hamas and Israel, in effect since November 24, ended at 5:00 GMT on Friday. The Israeli army announced in a statement that it "resumed fighting against the terrorist Hamas movement in Gaza," while air raid sirens sounded in Israeli towns near the Strip.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of "violating the agreement" and "launching rockets."
The Ministry of Health, affiliated with the Hamas government, reported the fall of at least 32 casualties, including children, in Gaza with the resumption of military operations.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Ebrahim Raisi
United Nations
Climate Change
Conference
COP28
Dubai
Israel
War
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Next
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
05:45
Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
Middle East News
05:45
Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
0
World News
2023-11-21
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-21
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
0
Middle East News
07:23
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:57
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday
Middle East News
06:57
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday
0
Middle East News
06:40
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
Middle East News
06:40
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content
0
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More