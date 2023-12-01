UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed regret on Friday over the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip, condemning those who decided to "resume killing children."



UNICEF spokesperson, James Elder, speaking to journalists in Geneva via video call from Gaza, stated, "Inaction gives the green light to killing children," adding, "It is irresponsible to think that new attacks on the people in Gaza could lead to anything other than a massacre."



AFP