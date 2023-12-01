UN Secretary-General expresses 'deep regret' for fighting resumption in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deep regret" for the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip after a seven-day truce in a Friday message via the X platform.



Guterres added, hours after the Israeli army resumed the shelling of Gaza, "I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire."



AFP