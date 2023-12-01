UN Secretary-General expresses 'deep regret' for fighting resumption in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN Secretary-General expresses &#39;deep regret&#39; for fighting resumption in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN Secretary-General expresses 'deep regret' for fighting resumption in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deep regret" for the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip after a seven-day truce in a Friday message via the X platform. 

Guterres added, hours after the Israeli army resumed the shelling of Gaza, "I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

UN

Antonio Guterres

Gaza Strip

Israel

Truce

LBCI Next
France considers resumption of truce between Israel and Hamas 'necessary'
UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
Middle East News
07:23

Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:57

Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More