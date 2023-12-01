The Iranian delegation withdrew from the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) held in Dubai in protest against the presence of Israeli representatives, as reported by official media on Friday.



Iran's Energy Minister, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, the head of the Iranian delegation, was quoted by the official news agency IRNA, stating that the Iranian side considers the presence of Israel at COP28 "contrary to the conference's objectives."



In protest against this, the Iranian delegation left the conference venue.



AFP