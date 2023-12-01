Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties

2023-12-01 | 05:52
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel&#39;s goal is to retrieve all hostages; we&#39;re making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties

On Friday, the Israeli government spokesperson stated: "Israel's goal is to recover all the hostages. We will not abandon anyone."

He added: "We are making efforts to reduce civilian casualties. We have identified places for evacuation in Gaza."

The spokesperson affirmed: "We were able to release 110 hostages, including 86 Israelis, and Hamas is violating the rights of Israeli hostages through torture and physical abuse."
 

