UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 06:40
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated on Friday that the resumption of military operations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic."
In a statement, he urged "all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire, considering Israeli statements about the "expansion and intensification" of the attack on Gaza as "very concerning."
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Commissioner
Human Rights
Volker Türk
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
