UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is &#39;catastrophic&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Resumption of fighting in Gaza is 'catastrophic'

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated on Friday that the resumption of military operations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic." 

In a statement, he urged "all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire, considering Israeli statements about the "expansion and intensification" of the attack on Gaza as "very concerning." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

United Nations

Commissioner

Human Rights

Volker Türk

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Hamas holds Israel responsible for Gaza conflict resumption: Night of failed negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Blinken: Washington's focus 'remains steadfast' on hostage release despite truce ending in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

LBCI
World News
10:12

The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Hamas claims Jerusalem shooting that killed three, calls for ‘escalation’

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-30

TMC: One dead and 9 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More