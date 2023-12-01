News
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
2023-12-01 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
Jordan condemned on Friday the resumption of the "Israeli aggressive war" on the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to impose a ceasefire, while Jordanians demonstrated again in Amman in support of "resistance."
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, condemned the "resumption of the Israeli aggressive war on the Gaza Strip."
The statement quoted the ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, expressing "the kingdom's strong rejection and condemnation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip."
Qudah called on the international community to "assume its responsibility and deter Israel from committing further crimes against civilians and stop its aggressive war on Gaza," considering that "the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip."
He emphasized the "urgent need to stop this brutal aggression that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, especially women and children," renewing his call for the international community to act immediately to impose a real ceasefire.
The truce between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) ended at 5 a.m. GMT on Friday, resuming military operations.
The truce allowed the release of 80 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners. Also, foreigners, mostly Thais working in Israel, were released outside the framework of the ceasefire agreement.
On the other hand, about 2,500 people participated in a Friday demonstration in central Amman, holding banners with inscriptions such as "Unity and Resistance, the path to liberation," "Palestine will prevail," and "We are all with the resistance," along with Jordanian and Palestinian flags, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse.
Protesters chanted, "Hear the news, everyone, all of Jordan is with Hamas," and "Mohammed Deif, secretive chief, we want to shake off this entity (Israel)."
Jordan has witnessed solidarity demonstrations with the Palestinians over the past few weeks, calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cancellation of the 1994 peace treaty.
Amman recalled its ambassador to Israel in early November and informed Tel Aviv not to return its ambassador, who had previously left the kingdom.
The war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) erupted after the latter launched an unprecedented attack on October 7 on the Israeli state, causing the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, most of whom died on the first day of the attack, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel launched a campaign of destructive airstrikes on Gaza following the attack, accompanied since October 27 by extensive ground operations, killing nearly 15,000 people in the besieged sector, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas government.
AFP
