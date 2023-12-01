Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

A senior official in the US State Department announced on Friday that the United States is ready to restrict the issuance of entry visas to Israeli settlers engaged in acts of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. 

The source, who requested anonymity, stated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed this information to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting on Thursday in Jerusalem. 

The sanctions could be announced early next week, but the official did not specify the number of individuals who might be affected. 

The official spoke to reporters accompanying Blinken to Dubai, where he participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, as part of discussions on food security and climate.  

Blinken was scheduled to attend a meeting with several of his counterparts from various Arab countries on the sidelines of the conference. 

On Thursday, Blinken urged Israel to bring "settler extremists accountable for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank" to justice, as violence has escalated since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. 

The United States condemned the violence committed by settlers and called on Israeli authorities to put an end to it. 

Blinken stated in a press conference Thursday evening in Tel Aviv, "We’re looking to the Israeli Government to take some additional steps to really put a stop to this.  And at the same time, we’re considering our own steps.” 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Washington

Settlers

Violence

West Bank

US

State Department

United States

Visa

Israel

LBCI Next
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce
Macron calls French-Israeli hostage release ‘great joy’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-15

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
2023-11-01

Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Blinken: Washington's focus 'remains steadfast' on hostage release despite truce ending in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

LBCI
World News
10:12

The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More