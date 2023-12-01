Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday

The Israeli army declared on Friday the shelling of "over 200 terrorist targets" in Gaza since the end of the truce.



In a statement, the army said, "Following Hamas' violation of the cessation of operations and the truce, fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip at 7 a.m. The Israeli army has targeted over 200 terrorist objectives," adding, "During the past few hours, ground, air, and naval forces have struck terrorist targets in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah."



AFP