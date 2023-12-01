US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Friday that Washington's focus "remains steadfast" on releasing hostages held in the Gaza Strip, despite the cessation of the truce and the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.



After meeting with several Arab counterparts in Dubai on the sidelines of the Climate Conference, COP28, Blinken stated, "Our focus remains on bringing everyone back home, releasing the hostages, which is also what I worked for today."



AFP