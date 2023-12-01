Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-01 | 13:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sanchez says Israel &#39;friend&#39; of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed on Friday that Israel is a 'friend of Spain,' a day after Israel recalled its ambassador in Madrid due to statements by Sanchez that were deemed 'vile,' casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
 

Middle East News

Sanchez

PM

Spanish

Israel

Spain

Gaza

LBCI Next
Fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a week-long truce
Macron calls French-Israeli hostage release ‘great joy’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

Israel to summon Spanish, Belgian ambassadors over Gaza comments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Israeli army says it has confirmed death of 5 hostages in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Post-war Gaza: Conversations and proposals amid uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Blinken: Washington's focus 'remains steadfast' on hostage release despite truce ending in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More